Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

