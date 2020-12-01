Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 2,332 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KeyCorp by 49.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 417,122 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 63.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 245,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 289,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 95.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

