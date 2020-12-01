Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

