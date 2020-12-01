Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $402.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

