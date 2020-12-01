Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires Shares of 2,900 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

