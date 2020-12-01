Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 287 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $188.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.