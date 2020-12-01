Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 570 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.