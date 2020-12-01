Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 456.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 536,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 440,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

