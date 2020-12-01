Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

