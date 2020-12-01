Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $367.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.