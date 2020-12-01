Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,445 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,689,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.