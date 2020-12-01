Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Makes New $218,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.