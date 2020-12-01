Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 169 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

