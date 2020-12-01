Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 341 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,081,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.