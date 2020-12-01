Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases Shares of 2,722 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

