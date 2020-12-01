Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 1,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in General Electric by 24.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $105,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.2% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of GE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

