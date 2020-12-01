Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

VV opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.25. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

