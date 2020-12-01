FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $58,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

