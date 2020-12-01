FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $296.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

