FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $41.31 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

