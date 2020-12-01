Financial Analysis: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) versus Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK)

Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metalink and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalink 0 0 0 0 N/A Xilinx 2 14 5 0 2.14

Xilinx has a consensus price target of $111.80, suggesting a potential downside of 23.19%. Given Xilinx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Metalink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metalink and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xilinx $3.16 billion 11.28 $792.72 million $3.35 43.45

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Metalink.

Profitability

This table compares Metalink and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalink N/A N/A N/A Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

Risk & Volatility

Metalink has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats Metalink on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metalink Company Profile

Metalink Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to consider strategic alternatives, such as a possible business combination; other strategic transaction with a domestic or foreign, and private or public operating entity; a going private transaction; and voluntary liquidation. Previously, it marketed and sold DSL chipsets used by the manufacturers of telecommunications equipment. Metalink Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

