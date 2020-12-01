First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in November

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNX stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55.

