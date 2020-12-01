FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.