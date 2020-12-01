Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,413,432. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

