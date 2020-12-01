Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 13,900 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $88,499,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $134,689,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $54,948,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $283,217.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,598,372 shares of company stock worth $208,731,194 over the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

