Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $901.07 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $904.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $701.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.26. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.33, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total transaction of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.26.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.