Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.48 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

