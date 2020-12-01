Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,000 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,854,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,126,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,722,000. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

