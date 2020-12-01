Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

