Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 33,500 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

