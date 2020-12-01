Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

