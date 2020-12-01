Flash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Flash has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flash has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00287914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00918046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00461255 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

