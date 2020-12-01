Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

FOJCY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

