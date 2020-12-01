Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

