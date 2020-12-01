Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Fraport has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

