FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $68,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

