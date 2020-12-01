Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 3,650.0% from the October 31st total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Fuel Tech news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

