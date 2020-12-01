GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GBL stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $392.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.56.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,469.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $251,718.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $425,443. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

