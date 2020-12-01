General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

