General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

