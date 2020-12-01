Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Update

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 4,725.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMALF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

