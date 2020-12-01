Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Short Interest Update

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 4,725.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMALF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
