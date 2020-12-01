Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

