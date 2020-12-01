Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,298 shares of company stock worth $11,772,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

