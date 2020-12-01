Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,611,000 after buying an additional 534,321 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

