Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.