Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $332,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after acquiring an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $127.33. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

