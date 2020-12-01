Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 117,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 112,062 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

