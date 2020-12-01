Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 244.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

