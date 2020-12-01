Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 966.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.