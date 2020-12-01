Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 3,222 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

