Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

